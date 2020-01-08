Experts Attempt To Inform Trump He Can't Declare War Via Tweet

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020

Democratic lawmakers, anti-war advocates, and legal experts rebuked President Donald Trump after he announced on Twitter that he would be using the social media platform as the medium by which he would inform Congress of hypothetical, future military strikes against Iran. "The Constitution doesn't allow presidents to declare war over social media," tweeted Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Caif.). No. The Constitution doesn't allow presidents to declare war over social media.This is why it's so important to pass @BernieSanders' and my bill to block all federal funding for war with Iran until Congress votes. https://t.co/vXk46Q2ZhB — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) January 6, 2020 Khanna, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the Senate, introduced a bill Friday to block funding for the president's effort to continue the conflict with Iran which exploded on January 2 when Trump ordered a drone strike in Baghdad which killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

