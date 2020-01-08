Brian Williams And Donna Edwards Reduce Sen. Collins To Trash

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 03:00 Hits: 1

Raise your hand if you love when wicked shade is so deeply buried in a long string of extraneous verbiage that it takes you halfway into the next sentence to realize even happened — but once you do, you howl because it was such poison. *raises hand* Enter Brian Williams, who delivered said poison with his trademark straight face, hitting his mark, Senator Susan Collins, in the center of the bullseye. Talking to former Maryland Rep. Donna Edwards Monday night on The 11th Hour, Williams asked her about John Bolton's statement that he'd testify in a Senate trial if subpoenaed, and the effect it might have on GOP Senators like Collins.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/brian-williams-and-donna-edwards-reduce