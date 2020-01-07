The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ex-Fox Reporter Courtney Friel: Married Trump Invited Me To His Office ‘For A Kiss’

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel but she’s out with a new memoir that contains a tidbit about P***y Grabber In Chief Donald Trump hitting on her while she still worked at Fox. From the New York Daily News: She says Trump told her she was “the hottest one at Fox News” and called her office line a few weeks after she mentioned an interest in working as a judge on his Miss USA beauty pageant. “Though he said I couldn’t be a judge since I worked at a different network, he did ask me about my career goals and complimented my work at FNC,” Friel, 39, wrote in a sneak peek of her book shared with the Daily News. “Then, out of nowhere, he said: ‘You should come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss,’” Friel claimed. Friel says she told Trump they were both married and quickly ended the call.

