Ex-Fox Reporter Courtney Friel: Married Trump Invited Me To His Office ‘For A Kiss’

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 12:17 Hits: 1

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel but she’s out with a new memoir that contains a tidbit about P***y Grabber In Chief Donald Trump hitting on her while she still worked at Fox. From the New York Daily News: She says Trump told her she was “the hottest one at Fox News” and called her office line a few weeks after she mentioned an interest in working as a judge on his Miss USA beauty pageant. “Though he said I couldn’t be a judge since I worked at a different network, he did ask me about my career goals and complimented my work at FNC,” Friel, 39, wrote in a sneak peek of her book shared with the Daily News. “Then, out of nowhere, he said: ‘You should come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss,’” Friel claimed. Friel says she told Trump they were both married and quickly ended the call.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/ex-fox-reporter-courtney-friel-married