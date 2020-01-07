Martha McSally Pleads For Outside Groups To Save Her

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020

The embattled Arizona Senator can't coordinate with outside groups, but "prays for them every day", to send air support like an A-10, referring to the Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt, to save her as her Democratic opponent, Mark Kelly, is far outdistancing in fundraising. McSally was appointed to the US Senate after John McCain died. Source: Arizona Mirror WASHINGTON — Sen. Martha McSally, who’s in one of the most hotly contested Senate races in the country, is encouraging outside groups to run ads defending her position on health care, according to audio obtained by the Arizona Mirror. During a December conversation with Republicans in Legislative District 11, McSally expressed frustration with a barrage of ads against her and insisted she wants to protect health care for people with pre-existing conditions. Her comments came as polls show she’ll likely face a tight race against retired astronaut Mark Kelly, the presumptive Democratic nominee for the Senate seat.

