The Strange Importance Of This Presidential Race

Donald Trump is one weird dude, and he makes everything related to him—including the race to beat him—exceptionally strange. But the likelihood of war with Iran adds a whole new twist on the Democratic primary fight, one that goes straight to the heart of the matter in terms of who our candidate should be in 2020. Ironically, Trump decided to go to war during what is normally the quietest, calmest time of the year, the celebration of the birth of a man whose followers call him the Prince of Peace. But before we get to Trump blowing up what remained of stability in our foreign policy and starting what some analysts believe could turn into World War III, I want to discuss what was happening in the presidential race before Trump's 2020 New Year's blast. On December 31st, Elizabeth Warren gave one of the best speeches I have ever heard a presidential candidate make. Her speech in Boston, on the anniversary of her announcement of her presidential bid, framed this race perfectly. She opened talking about the huge stakes of the 2020 election, and the profoundly important issues we have to wrestle with, anchoring the speech in the big issues our country has had to face at critical moments in our history: "Those moments in American history define us. And at each one of them, if our leaders had approached the moment thinking small, we would not have made it through. Americans do big things. That’s who we are. And our best moments as a country have been when we see a challenge clearly and we mobilize to meet it head on."

