Mike's Blog Round Up

Calculated Risk: U.S. sales of light trucks/SUVs far outstrip those of passenger cars. Upyernoz: Allies can sometimes be a pain in the ass, but especially when you don’t have any. Boing Boing: Deere John, farmers increasingly prefer old tractors. Lawyers, Guns and Money: CNN’s Chris Cillizza regurgitates conventional wisdom on Elizabeth Warren. Speaking of which, your quote of the day: "Now Hillary has a big Clinton Foundation problem, too,." (Chris Cillizza, August 23, 2016.) Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

