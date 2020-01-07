OOPS: Leaked Pentagon Letter Indicated U.S. Was Moving Troops Out Of Iraq

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 14:07 Hits: 3

What's going on at the Department of Defense? First, the draft of a letter stating the U.S. would leave Iraq gets leaked: "One day after Iraq's Parliament passed a resolution to expel U.S. troops following the killing of Iranian General Gassem Soleimani in Baghdad, top military officials had to scramble together a news conference yesterday to contradict its own commanding general in Iraq," Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski said. "In a letter to Iraqi officials, General William Sealy of the U.S. Command in Baghdad said troops were being repositioned in preparation to leave the country. Then came the walk back from the defense secretary that 'there has been no decision whatsoever to leave.' The chairman of the Joint Chiefs said the letter was a mistake. He called it an unsigned, poorly worded draft, and said it was sent to the Iraqis to coordinate about U.S. troops moving around Baghdad. "Former NSC spokesman for President Obama Tommy Vietor observed on Twitter, 'I realize that letters go out with typos sometimes, and people make mistakes, but how do you mistakenly send a message to a foreign government that says we're pulling 5,200 troops out of your country? This is not believable.' It's unbelievable." In addition to the leaked letter, there's also Trump's claim that the U.S. would attack Iran's cultural sites, which is of course a war crime.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/oops-leaked-pentagon-letter-indicated-us