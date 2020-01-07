Schlafly's Ghost Rises To Sue Over Equal Rights Amendment

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020

And lo! Phyllis Schlafly has risen! The misogynists at Phyllis Schlafly Eagle Forum (praised be her name) stirred up trouble: “St. Louis, MO: Just before the Christmas holiday, the Attorneys General of Alabama, Louisiana, and South Dakota filed a federal lawsuit against Archivist of the United States David Ferriero in objection to his leaving open the ratification process for the long-dead Equal Rights Amendment. Phyllis Schlafly Eagles welcomes this well-grounded lawsuit, which comes on the heels of a year-long investigation by our Eagle staff to root out pro-ERA bias in the National Archives and Records Administration.” You see, when Virginia turned blue in 2019, the VA gubmint is discussing to ratify the ERA and it will became the 38th state, and that means it becomes ratified. And the he-man woman-haters have their panties in a knot. (Allegedly, they like to wear panties. HAWT!!!) As The Eagle Forum cannot force Virginia to dis-ratify (is too a wurd) it, so they decided that the thing to do is go after the Archivist because: why the hell not? They rounded up some Attorneys General from Possum Hollar to do the deed and sue the archivist!

