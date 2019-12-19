OpenSecrets’ look back at money and politics in 2019

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 14:03 Hits: 1

Our biggest money-in-politics story for 2019 was actually 2020, which promises to be the most expensive election year ever.

With the 2020 election in high gear almost as soon as the new Democratic majority was sworn into the House and the likelihood of impeachment (with possible campaign finance violations and foreign influence campaigns playing starring roles) growing, the year’s news hit the ground running. For those of you who haven’t had time to read every word of OpenSecrets News this year, don’t worry. As an end-of-year gift, we have compiled our best stories of the year into the holiday reading list below.

As the year kicked off, candidate after candidate after candidate entered the Democratic primary, and our journalists worked to follow the money on everylastone . We examined quarterly filings to keep track of who was on top, and kept an eye on who met newly-implemented debate qualification thresholds. As the race continued (and the seemingly unending debates began) we started taking a look at the winnowing field. Using data from itemized contributions, we examined which candidates get the most from working class donors and wealthy donors and did our best to track each candidate’s bundlers .

Much of the money already spent on the race has gone toward an expense that would have been virtually unheard of 20 years ago — digital ads . As politicians and advocacy groups pushed for increased transparency on ads run on social media networks, spending on these platforms expanded as well, with presidential candidates surpassing the $100 million mark this fall. A major contributing factor to this digital spending explosion was the entrance of self-funding billionaires Tom Steyer and Mike Bloomberg into the Democratic primary. Both spent millions on digital ads within weeks of joining the race.

That spending isn’t just limited to the race for the White House. As the impeachment inquiry heated up, so did fundraising for Congressional candidates on both sides of the aisle. House Democrats supportive of the impeachment push who won seats in districts Trump carried in 2016 saw a huge flow of cash before many had credible opponents, as did Republicans defending the president (though some were still haunted by controversy ). Meanwhile, outside groups , including “dark money ” operations, also began to spend heavily with an eye on 2020 Senate races. OpenSecrets revealed the beginnings of a multi-million dollar dark money ad campaign aimed at lawmakers. For the second cycle in a row, “dark money” groups aligned with Democrats have reported more spending than their Republican equivalent. Despite an increase in spending overall, it looks like 2016’s top dark money spender may not be able to claim that title in 2020.

In 2019, OpenSecrets continued to follow the growing influence of women donors as they increased their presence in the political giving realm following Trump’s election. Women donors are playing a bigger role in the 2020 race than ever before, and their favorite candidates aren’t always the candidates who raise the most overall.

