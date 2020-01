Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 21:24 Hits: 0

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Monday tweeted a fake image of former President Obama meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.“The world is a better place without these guys in power,” Gosar said in the tweet.The world is a better place...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/476999-gop-lawmaker-shares-photoshopped-image-of-obama-meeting-with-irans-rouhani