Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 00:41 Hits: 1

President Trump will hold a campaign rally later this month in the home district of Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.), the former Democrat who switched parties last month amid his opposition to impeachment.Trump's reelection campaign said in a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/477042-trump-to-hold-campaign-rally-in-van-drews-district