Category: Politics Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 23:59 Hits: 1

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said on Monday that she supports delaying a decision on which, if any, witnesses should testify until after the start of President Trump's impeachment trial. With that decision Murkowski ...

