Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 21:58 Hits: 3

Trump administration officials are asking the public to trust them about the need to kill a top Iranian general. But information has been scarce — to the press, to the public and even to Congress.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/06/794044693/what-the-trump-administration-has-said-about-the-soleimani-killing?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics