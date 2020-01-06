Jesus Candy II: It’s Proselytizing, Proud Candymaker Says!

Articles

For those not living in a toxic environment of religious coercion, it might seem a bit silly to get upset over a piece of candy. That was certainly the response from a lot of righwing media outlets— Fox News, The Daily Wire, The Blaze, etc.—who relied on a rightwing lawyer who called it a “publicity stunt” when they followed up on my December 23 report here, "Jesus Candy Causes Democracy Decay At Peterson AFB". The complaint arose from an email sent to Mikey Weinstein, founder and President of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, who called it, “the fundamentalist Christian straw breaking the MRFF clients' backs.” And MRFF researcher Chris Rodda explained that it had been two years since MRFF first requested a copy of Peterson’s religious climate survey—without any response except a notification of delay. “They obviously do not want us to see this religious climate survey, indicating that it must be really bad.”

