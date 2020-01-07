WATCH: Michelle Williams, Best Speech Of 2020 Golden Globes

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020

Michelle Williams is expecting a baby. And last night she won a Golden Globe (best actress in a limited series) for her work in "Fosse/Verdon." She said this: When you put this [award] in someone's hands you're acknowledging the choices they make as an actor. Moment by moment, scene by scene, day by day. But you're also acknowledging the choices they make as a person. The education they pursued, the training they sought, the hours they put in. I'm grateful for the acknowledgment of the choices I've made and I'm also grateful to have lived in a moment in our society where choice exists, because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice. I've tried my very best to live a life of my own making, and not just a series of events that happened to me. But one that I could stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over. Sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise. But one that I had carved with my own hand. And I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose.

