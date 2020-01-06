The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Understanding infrastructure: The cost of repairing our roads, bridges and dams

Infrastructure looked like it might be a big priority under President Donald Trump. A signature promise of his 2016 campaign was to spend $550 billion over 10 years — double what was proposed by his opponent, Hillary Clinton — to upgrade the nation’s crumbling roads, bridges, airports and railways.  Some 3.3 million jobs would be created along the way. Arguably, there was a need for such an investment.  The American Society of Civil Engineers gave the nation’s infrastructure a grade of D+ for 2017, in the most recent of the infrastructure report cards it does every four years. In 2018, ... >>More

