Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 15:06 Hits: 1

The successor to Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani said “God the almighty has promised to get his revenge,” in response to the strike that killed his predecessor.

(Image credit: ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://the1a.org/shows/2020-01-06/latest-soleimani?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics