Published on Monday, 06 January 2020

Zandar Versus the Stupid: “Second Amendment sanctuaries” are a thing. ACA Signups: The Democrats’ circular firing squad, health care edition. Echidne of the Snakes: Stopping the spread of disinformation starts with you. Stinque: Some historical events occur twice; first as tragedy, then as tragedy again. Speaking of which, your quote of the day: "Had we had to do it [the invasion of Iraq] over again, we would look at the consequences of catastrophic success - being so successful so fast that an enemy that should have surrendered or been done in escaped and lived to fight another day." (George W. Bush, August 29, 2004.) Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

