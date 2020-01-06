The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Iranian State TV Announces $80 Million 'Reward' For 'Head' Of President Donald Trump

Category: Politics Hits: 2

Iranian state television on Sunday announced an $80 million "reward" for the head of U.S. President Donald Trump. According to the announcement, Iran is offering $1 for each of its 80 million citizens. The money would purportedly go to the persons who "who get close to the head of President Trump." The reward was first reported by EN24. “Iran has 80 million inhabitants," the statement said. "Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80 million, which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump.” The announcer suggested that each citizen should give a dollar to the cause. Over a million mourners were said to be on the streets over the weekend after Trump ordered the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, a top Iraqi general. propertag.cmd.push(function() { proper_display('crooksandliars_content_1'); });

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/iranian-state-tv-announces-80-million

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version