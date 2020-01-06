AOC Thumps Trump For Threats To Iran's Cultural Sites: 'It Makes You A Monster'

Articles

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Saturday night called President Donald Trump a "monster" for threatening to target more than 50 Iranian sites—including some he said are " important to Iran and the Iranian culture"—if Tehran retaliates for the U.S. assassination of General Qasem Soleimani. "This is a war crime," Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, tweeted in response to the president's warning. "Threatening to target and kill innocent families, women, and children—which is what you're doing by targeting cultural sites—does not make you a 'tough guy.' It does not make you 'strategic.' It makes you a monster." This is a war crime.Threatening to target and kill innocent families, women and children - which is what you’re doing by targeting cultural sites - does not make you a “tough guy.”It does not make you “strategic.”It makes you a monster. https://t.co/IjkNO8BD07 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2020

