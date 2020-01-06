Crusader Rabbit Responds To Iran Crisis By Owning The Libs On Twitter

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 13:53 Hits: 3

Look at this genitalia-challenged posturing from the First Son, the one Republicans see as a possible candidate in 2024. We know Don Jr. is actually a wimp. I mean, you didn't think he was going to enlist, did you? After all, he comes from a long line of The Exalted Order Of Bone Spurs. That's why he only shoots creatures that can't shoot back. Don Jr. needed a laser sight to kill an endangered sheep. Who is this guy?Full coverage: https://t.co/hQtm12d67Q pic.twitter.com/umRaLRe8BL — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) January 6, 2020 And that's why he goes on social media to show off his new weapon, the one with the Jerusalem Cross of the Crusaders used by white supremacists, also with an ammo clip painting of Hillary Clinton behind bars. (Or, as one person put it, a painting of HRC visiting Don Jr. in jail.)

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/crusader-rabbit-responds-iran-crisis