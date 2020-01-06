David Jolly: 'I Don't Think We Can Believe Mike Pompeo' On Iran

Articles

Stephanie Ruhle pointed the finger at Mike Pompeo for the Iran obfuscation. "Mike Pompeo defended the president's actions yesterday, and put the blame on somebody else. Watch this." POMPEO: In 2015, the Obama/Biden administration handed power to the Iranian leadership, acted as a quasi ally by underwriting them and the militias that killed Americans, the resources, money they had to build out the forces was provided to them by the nuclear deal. We allowed Europeans to do business there, provided them $150 billion, pallets of cash, all these things are the very challenge that the Trump administration had to correct. "How political is all this?" Ruhle asked. "It is very political," Phillip Bump said. "President Trump throughout his presidency has been trying to best Obama, his predecessor, and especially when it comes to Iran, Trump is motivated by desire to show himself to be a stronger, more decisive, more lethal commander in chief than President Obama was. So that's been a motivating force, for Mike Pompeo, for John Bolton, the hawkish former national security adviser, and the other people who have been in the president's orbit in the last few years, advocating this tougher stance with Iran." Ruhle asked David Jolly what he thought. "I don't think we can believe Mike Pompeo, anybody. He was misleading and evasive on Muhammed Bin Salman and Jamal Khoshoggi, and when asked by CNN what was the imminent threat, he was completely evasive again," Jolly said.

