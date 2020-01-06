The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lindsey Graham Issues Fake Warning: 'Change Rules' To Override Pelosi

Lindsey Graham is trying to make it that he's running against Nancy Pelosi in 2020. Too bad for him he's running against Jaime Harrison. If you are talking about Lindsey Graham, 2020. Support Jamie Harrison https://t.co/jWfYXGbWK5 — Otterpup (@otterpup67) January 6, 2020 So Lindsey goes on Fox and stomps the ground against Nancy Pelosi holding up the impeachment articles, suggesting that he and he alone will fight her! WaPo: “Well, we’re not going to let Nancy Pelosi use the rules of the Senate to her advantage,” Graham said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” later adding: “My number one goal is [to] not let the speaker of the House become the majority leader of the Senate. . . . If we don’t get the articles this week, then we need to take matters [into] our own hands.”

