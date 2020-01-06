Pompeo Lies, Says Iranians Aren't Shouting 'Death To America'

Articles

Published on Monday, 06 January 2020

Boy howdy, did Chuck Todd recover his näivèté about Republicans in a big way, or what? First he let former Governor and poor loser Pat McCrory lie, and then he let Mike Pompeo lie and in a big way. Right at the end of Pompeo's Republican Talking Points Spew, aka interview, Chuck Todd asked one last question: "If targeting Soleimani is not regime change, then what are we advocating, if not regime change?" Legit question, especially since John Bolton tweeted his joy at the prospect of regime change. Here is Pompeo's answer in full: As I said before, Chuck, we clearly stated our strategy for three years. We want the regime to change its behavior. And ultimately, the leadership in Iran will be determined by the Iranian people. We saw the protest. I am confident we will continue to see protests. They weren't protesting against America. They weren't protesting, saying, "Death to America." They were demanding that the Iranian leadership behave in a way that takes care of the Iranian people. I am confident that the American support that we provide to that and support that's provided from countries in the region and around the world will continue to support the Iranian people in their quest for freedom. Oho! Look at the video from yesterday showing Iranians marching in the streets shouting "Death to America!"

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/pompeo-lies-says-iranians-arent-shouting