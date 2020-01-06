Don't Get Your Hopes Up About John Bolton Testifying In The Senate

Articles

Published on Monday, 06 January 2020

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has issued a statement that he will testify in impeachment proceedings if he is subpoenaed by the Senate. Now that his aide, Dr. Charles Kupperman's case about the very same question with which he allegedly wrestled (which branch is more powerful?) has been dismissed and, thus resolved in favor of Congress, sure, he's game to appear before the Senate. You know, the one controlled by Republicans and Mitch McConnell. The Senate whose leader has vowed to be impartial and run a sham trial designed, from the beginning, to exonerate the criminal president who continues his crime spree in plain sight. That criminal president, though, who had Bolton so incensed by his "drug deal" and use of Rudy "Hand Grenade" Giuliani to conduct foreign diplomacy in Ukraine has perhaps won back a bit of favor with Bolton by tweeting us into a near-certain war with Iran. Bolton has never met a war he hasn't loved, so, how inclined is he right now to speak out against the man-child tantrum-tweeting his way into it?

