Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 16:01 Hits: 0

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday that he has not seen intelligence suggesting that killing Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani would prevent the planning of future attacks against the U.S.“I haven't seen intelligence that taking out...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/476824-schiff-i-havent-seen-intelligence-that-taking-out-soleimani-would-stop-the