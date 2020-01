Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 16:22 Hits: 0

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) defended the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by the United States last week, saying President Trump had shown “tremendous restraint” on Iran prior to the strike.“This president has shown tremendous...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/476827-rubio-trump-has-shown-tremendous-restraint-on-iran