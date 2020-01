Articles

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), vice chairman of the Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that the Trump administration’s decision to kill Iranian commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week could become a “rallying force” for anti-American activity. ...

