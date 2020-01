Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 22:12 Hits: 2

NPR's Michel Martin talks to journalist Kate Brannen, who has seen unredacted versions of emails that reveal more into what the Pentagon knew about the withheld military aid to Ukraine.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/05/793827564/emails-shed-light-on-what-pentagon-knew-about-ukraine-aid?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics