Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 22:12 Hits: 2

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Congressman Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., a Marine captain who was deployed twice to Iraq, about that country's vote to expel U.S. troops following U.S. airstrikes in Iran.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/05/793827557/congressman-on-iraq-s-decision-to-expel-u-s-troops?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics