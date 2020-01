Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 18:51 Hits: 7

Republicans in North Carolina fought in court to stop computer files found on the redistricting expert's hard drives from going public. Now his daughter, Stephanie Hofeller, is sharing them online.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Stephanie Hofeller)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/05/785672201/deceased-gop-strategists-daughter-makes-files-public-that-republicans-wanted-sea?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics