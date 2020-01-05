Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020

The first thing you're going to notice about this week's lineup on the Sunday shows is that Mike Pompeo has been booked for all of the so-called "major" shows, presumably to sell us all on the hastening of the return of Christ, or something. Expect it to be about Iran, all day long. The warmongering begins with the so-called "President" who spent part of his Saturday afternoon threatening war crimes against the people of Iran, because murdering their second-highest official was apparently not enough for him. Here's a list of expected guests -- and Mike Pompeo. ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Panel — Matthew Dowd of ABC; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.; former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, D-Chicago; and Yvette Simpson, CEO of Democracy for America NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Mike Pompeo; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Richard Engel of NBC News Panel —Kasie Hunt of NBC News, former Gov. Pat McCrory, R-N.C.; Jeh Johnson, former secretary of Homeland Security; and Betsy Woodruff Swan of The Daily Beast CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Mike Pompeo; Senators Chris Murphy, D-Conn and Marco Rubio, R-Fla; Gen. David Petraeus Panel — Michael Crowley of The New York Times, Robin Wright of The New Yorker and the Wilson Center and David Martin of CBS

