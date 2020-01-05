Mitch McConnell Warns Members Of Congress Not To Criticize Dear Leader On Iran

Articles

Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020

Mitch McConnell gave a sniveling speech to Congress following Donald Trump's hasty decision to launch an airstrike outside of Baghdad Airport that left the head of Iran's Quds military dead. During this speech, Turtle McConnell acknowledged that the actions (aka murder) may prove "controversial or divisive." He then — TOTALLY UNIRONICALLY — said Congress should WAIT until they hear from the administration before passing judgment. THIS FROM THE MAN WHO HAS ALREADY PASSED JUDGMENT ON IMPEACHMENT BEFORE HEARING FROM THE ADMINISTRATION. Irony just died, came back to life and then died again. Here is the clip: Mitch McConnell says members of Congress, who were not briefed on the Iran attack, should not criticize or comment on how things were executed until they receive a briefing from Trump, whenever that is supposed to happen. pic.twitter.com/sQPJ1agH27 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 3, 2020 Or, translated better:

