Susan Rice: Trump Brought Us Closer To War With Iran Than In 40 Years

Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020

During her discussion with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer yesterday, Rice refrained from outright condemnation of Trump’s strike. But her analysis of the situation was no less terrifying: RICE: The question is whether we are safer and Americans in the region and around the world are safer as a result of his targeted assassination than they would have been had we pursued other means to deal with whatever was purportedly the imminent threat at hand. And so I am not sure about that. I'm quite concerned as I look at this that there're are very few ways to de-escalate this situation that doesn't lead to a wider conflict. President Trump saying I did this to stop a war, not to start it, seems to imply that he gets all the votes in this. And of course, the Iranians get a serious set of votes. And there's no question in my mind they will retaliate in a very serious way in a time and a place of their choosing and maybe multiple times in multiple places. And the question then is what will President Trump do? Will he respond as well, in which case this escalatory cycle increases and the risk of war gets greater and greater? Or does he back down and if he backs down, the Iranians will then, in all likelihood, interpret that as an opportunity to push further. So either way, we're likely down a path of conflict, I'm afraid, The possibilities for Iranian retaliation are horrifying and numerous:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/susan-rice-trump-brought-us-closer-war