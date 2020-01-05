Fox's Jeanine Pirro Demands U.S. Allies 'Be Thankful' For Trump's Killing Of Iranian General

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 16:13 Hits: 6

It seems Fox's Lou Dobbs wasn't the only one over on State-Run TV who went "full North Korean News Lady" this week with their praise of Dear Leader for the assassination of Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani. Weekend host and Trump sycophant "judge" Jeanine Pirro heaped praise on Trump, and demanded that Americans and our allies "be thankful" for him supposedly "protecting America," completely ignoring the potential fallout from his reckless actions, and the fact that he may very well have brought us closer to war with Iran than we've been for decades. Here's more from Fox on Pirro: Judge Jeanine Pirro says Trump deserves thanks for 'swift, decisive and strategic action' against Iranian general: President Trump deserves the thanks of America, its allies and the world for ordering the airstrike that killed Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Saturday.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/foxs-jeanine-pirro-demands-our-allies-be