Lindsey Graham Calls Colin Kaepernick A 'Racist' For Opposing The Killing Of 'Black And Brown People'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) blasted NFL player Colin Kaepernick and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after they criticized President Donald Trump's handling of the assassination of Iran military leader Qasem Soleimani. In a tweet on Saturday, Kaepernick suggested that the attack on Soleimani was part of a history of "American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people." "Yeah, he's a loser on and off the field," Graham told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo in an interview that aired on Sunday. "He has no idea what the Iranian regime has done to the region, he has no idea that they have 600 American deaths as a result of IEDs made in Iran and used in Iraq." "It's un-American," the senator continued. "He's a racist. If you're looking for for racism in America, Mr. Kaepernick, look in the mirror. Your country is not the problem! It's the Iranian and you're so blinded by your hatred of Trump that you can't see the difference between who we are and who the Ayatollah is." Bartiromo then teed up a softball question, inviting Graham to attack Ocasio-Cortez. "You do not need congressional authorization to defend troops in the field in harm's way," Graham complained. "AOC doesn't know anything about the law of armed conflict, obviously." Earlier in the interview, Graham appeared downright giddy while celebrating the death of Soleimani. “For the first time in my life time the Iranians are worried about the Americans, not the Americans worried about the Iranians,” he insisted.

