Sen. Warren Shoots Down Tapper's Accusation That She's Not An Impartial Juror On Impeachment

Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren explains the obvious to State of the Union host Jake Tapper when asked whether she can be an impartial juror after already saying she would vote to remove Trump from office. This administration has no defense for his actions and they wouldn't be obstructing first-hand evidence and witnesses if they did: TAPPER: Let's turn to impeachment, because you do want to talk about it apparently. You've said you have heard enough evidence to vote to convict president Trump in the senate trial. Take a listen to number two Democrat, your whip, Senator Dick Durbin, on this show, just a couple of weeks ago. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) BASH: Is it a mistake for the senators on both sides of the aisle frankly, to say how they're going to vote before the trial starts? DURBIN: I really think it is. I think they've gone too far. You know, how can they hold up their hands up and say “I swear impartial justice”? You can't do that. They shouldn't have done that. (END VIDEO CLIP) TAPPER: That's the Democratic leader of the senate saying that you and others should not have said that you would vote to convict him. Is he wrong? WARREN: Look, I have enormous respect for Senator Durbin, but understand this. What I said is enough evidence has been presented and so far Donald Trump has offered absolutely no defense. It is not like they've come forward and said, oh, wait, we want to present some other evidence and the other evidence is going to show something different. They've done nothing.

