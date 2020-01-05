Pompeo Dismisses Potential Victims Of Iranian Retaliation As 'Noise'

Articles

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the rounds of every Sunday show (except AM Joy) to woodenly repeat his talking points about Iran. If it hadn't been for the Kochs propping him up for his run for office, I'm certain he would never be in the public eye, because I've never seen anyone repeat bullshit with such a lack of conviction as Pompeo did this morning. "It doesn’t sound like we're safer today after this," Chuck Todd observed, after listing all of the warnings and reports of retaliation. "Yeah, Chuck we're definitely safer today," Pompeo intoned. "One hundred percent certainty that America is safer today." How Orwellian. Everyone is on high alert, 3,500 more troops are being sent over to that region to make ready for retaliation amid clear threats from Iran and the child-in-chief is escalating the situation with threatening tweets, but sure, Pompeo is 100 percent certain that the U.S. is safer. Apparently Chuck Todd had similar thoughts. "Then why did we put out that warning after the Soleimani -- I mean, we do expect retaliation against American citizens now, correct?" "Chuck, you're concentrating on the second and the moment," Pompeo replied dismissively. "President Trump is focused deeply on keeping Americans safe over the long haul. Preserving, protecting, defending America is the mission that we have." Everybody wave the flag. Never mind that Iran now has justification for retaliation and it won't be long before they exercise that option.

