'Millions' Of Iranian Mourners Eclipse Size Of Trump's Own Inauguration: Report

Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020

This is the largest crowd I’ve ever witnessed in my life. I’ve never seen Iranians so unified, ever. This is Suleimani’s funeral in Ahvaz, Iran.Trump has no idea what he has done.pic.twitter.com/ScUhduX96S — Amir (@AmirAminiMD) January 5, 2020 President Donald Trump reportedly drove "hundreds of thousands" or possibly more Iraqis and Iranians out of their homes to protest the assassination of military commander Qassem Soleimani. The crowd rivaled the size of the U.S. president's own inauguration ceremony. "Hundreds of thousands of mourners have gathered in the streets of Mashhad, Iran’s holiest city, to pay tribute to military commander Qassem Soleimani, in what is one of the biggest public outpourings of grief seen in Iran," the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

