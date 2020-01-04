TICK TOCK: Jacob Wohl Promised To Enlist If Trump Attacked Iran

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 03:39 Hits: 0

Jacob Wohl should be signing up to serve in the United States Military, if his promise to the Daily Beast back in June 2019 is true. Here is what the conservative "hipster coffee shop" aficionado and Twitter-reject told Right Richter over an Instagram message: “If we go to war with Iran, I will enlist within 10 days." He said that he would probably join the Army, and would consider the United States to be at war if (a) Congress authorized the war or (b) if Trump used a previous military authorization to attack. Well, guess what, Jacob? Trump used Option B. Wohl has a history of making big promises and failing in a big way, so it is totally expected that he will find some excuse to weasel out of this. Writer and Daily Beast Editor-at-Large Molly Jong-Fast had a text exchange with Jacob on Friday to check the status of his enlistment plans, and to confirm that he is going to keep his word: Okay, I just instagrammed with young Jacob Wohl and he told me the following. ???????? pic.twitter.com/apABIrcdvZ — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 3, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/tick-tock-jacob-wohl-promised-enslist-if