Hannity And Manafort, Whispering Sweet Nothings

Buzzfeed received the latest batch of documents from the Mueller Investigation and while I haven't had a chance to go through them thoroughly, I did find this little tid-bit to be quite interesting. Paul Manafort told investigators that Fox News host Sean Hannity sent backchannel messages from President Donald Trump while he was under federal investigation. Oopsie: Among the several hundred pages of memos published by BuzzFeed News on Thursday, which contain summaries of FBI interviews with key Trump administration and campaign officials, the Fox News anchor’s alleged role as an unofficial messenger between the president and his former campaign chairman comes into sharp focus.

