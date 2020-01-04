Chickenhawk Sean Hannity Celebrates Trump’s Assassination Of Soleimani

Articles

Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020

Sean Hannity was so excited about Donald Trump’s reckless and likely catastrophic escalation of tensions with Iran, he called into Fox News from his vacation with an astonishing amount of detail in a short period of time. News of the air strike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani broke at about 8:42 PM ET. Yet, Hannity managed to “confirm” all sorts of information, from a variety of sources, when he called into his own show in the 9 PM hour – all while he was vacationing. Combined with Leland Vitter’s – shall we say “oddly prescient” - comments promoting military action against Iran earlier in the day, it really should make you wonder about what Fox News knew about this and when. Hannity sounded more like a giddy press secretary than a cable news host as he provided remarkably complete information he supposedly hastily gathered. HANNITY: What happened tonight is a massive, huge win for our military and our military capability, foreign intelligence community, in coordination on every level with the State Department, with the Defense Department, chiefs of staff, the president, himself.

