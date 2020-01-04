Trump Kids Among Top Choices For Republicans In 2024

Articles

I guess these sort of numbers shouldn't surprise nor shock anyone, now that the Trump takeover of the Republican Party is just about complete. And it wasn't even a hostile takeover, they just willingly gave themselves to him, as all cults are wont to do. I guess they don't mind dynasties after all? Source: Raw Story According to a report from Axios, Ivanka Trump and her brother Donald Trump Jr are among the top four presidential candidate preferences of Republicans looking way past Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign to the 2024 election. As Axios notes, “Ready to skip 2020 and go straight to 2024? In a new SurveyMonkey poll, Republican voters chose children of President Trump — Don Jr. and Ivanka — as two of the top four picks for president in four years.' At the top of the list is Vice President Mike Pence at 40 percent with Don Jr. coming in at 29 percent. Ivanka sits at 16 percent, trailing former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley who polled at 26 percent.

