Tucker Carlson Made Sense On Iraq And The World Is Upside Down

Tucker Carlson spent a full minute on his show — wait for it — making sense. He talked about the Trump's ordering the assassination of Iraq's top military leader, Qasem Soleimani, with alarm and disgust, and asked exactly the right questions. 1. Is Iran really the greatest threat we face? 2. Who's actually benefitting from this? 3. If we're still in Afghanistan nineteen sad years later, what makes us think there's a quick way out of Iran? He then ripped apart Sen. Ben Sasse for his "chest-thumping" that this was a very "simple" decision to make because of how evil Soleimani was. CARLSON: Soleimani was certainly a bad guy. But does that make killing him, quote, very simple? It does not. Nothing about life, and certainly nothing about killing is ever very simple, and any politician that tells you otherwise is either very dumb, or is lying. So, at first, my brain broke. My synapses just short-circuited when sense came out of Tucker Carlson's face. Twitter agreed with me. When the worse person is actually right — jay williams (@ItsJAYWAY69) January 4, 2020

