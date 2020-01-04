Former Obama Aide: Iran Strike 'Insane Way To Conduct American Foreign Policy'

Articles

Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020

Ben Rhodes’ comments, made on AM Joy this morning, were prefaced by a 2015 clip of Trump displaying Palin-esque ignorance of Soleimani, Iran and the Middle East. It would have been hilarious if it weren’t such a dangerous situation. Host Joy Reid followed up by questioning Trump’s claim that he ordered the strike based on intelligence when he has made it clear he doesn’t trust his own intelligence community. Rhodes demolished what was left of Trump’s fig leaf: RHODES: The specificity of the intelligence I think is an enormous question. Frankly, if they had that type of specific intelligence of an imminent threat, I would think that they would have presented it to Congress by now. What is the reason for this delay? And I think there are a couple of other things that are relevant here, Joy. First of all, they claim that they took the strike to prevent an attack on our personnel, but every analyst knows that taking the strike just raised the threat of attacks on our personnel, so the logic of their entire case falls apart. Secondly, his own intelligence community had told him that the Iran nuclear deal was working and he lied and said that Iran wasn't complying and used that to justify pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal which started this whole escalatory cycle that we've been on for the last two years, Joy.

