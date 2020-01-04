The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

It Was Manafort All Along

Category: Politics Hits: 1

Josh Kovensky’s got an update here on yet more nuggets of information and clues tying Paul Manafort to the origins of the Trump/Giuliani extortion campaign in Ukraine. This particular meeting is only one part of the equation. But as we and others have explained previously it’s pretty clear that all the conspiracy theories we’re now familiar with originated with Russian intelligence and Manafort himself. The two stories are one story.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/0YsBL2ccZ-A/it-was-manafort-all-along-2

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version