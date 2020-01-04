Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 00:29 Hits: 1

Josh Kovensky’s got an update here on yet more nuggets of information and clues tying Paul Manafort to the origins of the Trump/Giuliani extortion campaign in Ukraine. This particular meeting is only one part of the equation. But as we and others have explained previously it’s pretty clear that all the conspiracy theories we’re now familiar with originated with Russian intelligence and Manafort himself. The two stories are one story.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/0YsBL2ccZ-A/it-was-manafort-all-along-2