Iranian military leader was plotting ‘imminent’ and ‘sinister’ attack on U.S. interests, Trump says

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 21:19 Hits: 0

President Donald Trump on Friday defended his attack that killed a top Iranian military commander, saying Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani was plotting an “imminent” and “sinister” attack on American interests. The U.S. commander in chief said in a statement from his South Florida resort that the attack Soleimani was allegedly planning would have put American military personnel in the region at risk. “But we caught him in the act,” Trump said minutes before he was scheduled to leave for a political event with evangelical supporters in Miami.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/whitehouse/trump-defends-attack-iranian-leader