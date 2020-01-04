Democrats, Republicans Divided on Soleimani Airstrike

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 03:24 Hits: 3

The U.S. airstrike that killed the Iranian Quds Force commander, General Qassem Soleimani, has divided U.S. lawmakers along party lines. The strike ordered by President Donald Trump drew praise from congressional Republicans, but Democrats said it could have serious consequences on stability in the Middle East. VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/democrats-republicans-divided-soleimani-airstrike-4141606