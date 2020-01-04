The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Democrats, Republicans Divided on Soleimani Airstrike

The U.S. airstrike that killed the Iranian Quds Force commander, General Qassem Soleimani, has divided U.S. lawmakers along party lines. The strike ordered by President Donald Trump drew praise from congressional Republicans, but Democrats said it could have serious consequences on stability in the Middle East. VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.

https://www.voanews.com/episode/democrats-republicans-divided-soleimani-airstrike-4141606

