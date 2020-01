Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 14 December 2019 18:22 Hits: 0

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has launched a personal Twitter account in anticipation of a run for an open Senate seat in Kansas. A source close to Pompeo said that … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article238386058.html#storylink=rss