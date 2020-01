Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 12:19 Hits: 0

The Trump administration has extended the appointment for the controversial acting head of the Bureau of Land Management, which is in charge of roughly 10% of all the land in the U.S.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/03/793272895/democrats-enviornmentalists-call-for-federal-lands-chief-to-resign?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics